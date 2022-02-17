news, local-news, uncurry Beach Women's Bowling Club, lawn bowls

The 2021 Tuncurry Beach Women's Bowling Club singles championships have finally been completed with a rare mother, daughter act taking out the silverware. Months after Sarah Boddington took out the majors singles title for an eighth time, mother Di has claimed the minor singles title after being runner-up on four previous occasions as well as being runner- up to her daughter in this year's major singles. Boddington junior, who is a prolific championship winner and elite representative player, said that she was not only proud of her mum but that she stood as a great example to all those who were contemplating taking up a new sport at either an advanced age or after injury or sickness. "It took a long time for me to talk mum into playing and to be fair her excuse of a fractured shoulder that never healed properly was a fair excuse," Sarah said. "But eventually she gave it a try and like countless others she was immediately hooked," she said. "And her progress as a bowler has been quite steady and has even escalated after a serious health crisis saw her off the greens for some time. "So may I suggest to anyone who has contemplated taking up a sport but has been reluctant to do so for whatever reason, seriously consider giving lawn bowls a go just like my mum did. "She has thrived and has a new lease on life, with her recent achievements being full testament to that." Both players are now set to play alongside one another in the Tuncurry Beach No.2 pennant side which will contest the postponed 2021 NSW State Pennant finals to be played at Forster Bowling Club from March21-23.

