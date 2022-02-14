news, local-news,

Nurses and midwives in Taree will walk off the job tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15, and take part in a COVID-safe rally. The rally is part of a State-wide strike by nurses and midwives, to highlight the NSW Government's refusal to negotiate on safe staffing in all public hospitals, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) said. NSWNMA members from 23 branches in the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) will participate in the strike, with another rally being held in Newcastle, and call on the NSW Premier to implement shift by shift nursing and midwifery staffing for safe patient care. NSWNMA general secretary, Brett Holmes, said members were sick of the government ignoring their plea for safe staffing. Related: "Our members have signalled how fed up they are with the NSW Government for continuing to ignore the need for nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria," Mr Holmes said. "The staffing crisis in health won't simply go away on its own," he said. "COVID-19 has only exacerbated the failings of our health system. "What we're asking for is not unreasonable. "Nurse-to-patient ratios do save lives and result in better patient outcomes." Tomorrow's strike will be staggered across the day, with some nurses and midwives walking off the job for up to 24 hours. During the strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services. While the strike is in effect for 12 hours from 7am to 7pm, the NSWNMA Manning Hospital Branch rally is taking place from 10-11am outside the Manning Hospital on York Street. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/4809da46-4a86-4d49-872d-f9765c99123f.jpg/r0_94_2992_1784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg