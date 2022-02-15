news, local-news, MidCoast Council, NSW Governmen

The jointly funded community donations and heritage fund programs offering up to $10,000 towards establishing self-sustaining activities are now open. The heritage funding program, funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW Government, offers assistance of up to $2000, and in some special cases grants of up to $5000 to assist owners of heritage buildings and places in the Mid-Coast bring them back to their former glory. "Active community groups and the tireless work of their members are vital to the wellbeing of our community," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said. "The helping hand MidCoast Council can provide through the community donations program is one way we can assist the community," Cr Pontin said. "It's always encouraging to see the vast range of innovative projects these small amounts of money can help fund, and the positive difference they can make." Applications for community donations funding opened earlier this week, Monday, February 14 and would on Sunday, March 13, while applications for heritage funding close on Monday, April 18. The local heritage fund focuses on preserving the region's heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places. "We've seen some incredible restoration projects come to life through this initiative since its inception in 2017, and we're excited to again open up this funding opportunity," Cr Pontin said. As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 per cent of the total project cost.

