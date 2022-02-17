news, local-news,

BLACK Head competitors dominated the Lower North Coast Branch Surf Lifesaving Championships held at Crowdy Head last Sunday. After a strong performance in the Country Championships held last month at One Mile where the club finished 11th on the pointscore, Black Head went into the branch event heavily favoured. They didn't disappoint, with competitors turning in strong performances in beach and surf events to clinch the branch title. This was the first time in 17 years Crowdy has hosted the titles. Black Head scored a convincing win in the pointscore, dominating all divisions from nippers through to masters. Boardriding events were held in messy surf at Black Head, where only two clubs, Taree Old Bar and Black Head, were represented. Tom Riley from Taree Old Bar was the day's top surfer, winning the open and over 30 shortboard. Joel Fleming from Black Head won the under 17 short and long board while Ziggy Pickering won the under 15 short board. A testing surf greeted competitors for the main at Crowdy. Safety officer, Richard Everingham said conditions were bordering on the limit surf lifesaving sets as to what constitutes a safe surf. However at turn of the tide things settled down. Outstanding performers in the nippers were under 8s Mahlia Hudson (Black Head), Jasper Richardson (Cape Hawke), under 9s Tully Kippax and Lincoln Pegrum (Black Head), under 10s Ella McDonald (Black Head), Felix Richardson (Cape Hawke), under 11s Adele Whitehouse (Forster), Carter Cox (Black Head), under 12s Ella and Ashleigh Pegrum (Black Head), Bronte Kippax (Black Head), under 13s Miley Cox (Black Head), Zack Kennedy (Cape Hawke), under 14s Sophie Lee (Forster), Dylan Kincaid (Forster). Joel Fleming from Black Head was the pick of the senior competitors. He won the open and under 17 beach flags and beach sprint, the open and under 17 ski, open and under 17 board race, open and under 17 short and long board while he teamed with Callum Boag to win double ski. Boag also had a good day, winning the open surf race while his younger brother, Izaac, took out the under 17 swim. Fleming was second in both. Others to perform strongly were Freya Raglus (Black Head) and Brooke Hosgood (Crowdy) in under 17s, James Williams, Ziggy Pickering (Black Head) and Ruby Hillyard (Taree Old Bar) in the under 15s. Kim Gollan from Black Head won the open female ski along with her age division. "It was a long day,'' branch official Terry Aldridge said. "We started at 8am and finished at 5pm.'' He congratulated the Crowdy club on its efforts in hosting the event. Taree Old Bar will host the championships next season. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/1f9b57da-da78-43a9-9cf1-86c273ecc9ca.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg