Marry Me, film review, jennifer lopez, j-lo, owen wilson, samwell game of thrones, when harry met sally

Nora Ephron's classic of the romantic comedy genre When Harry Met Sally has its narrative timeline broken up with purportedly real-life couples in later life sharing stories about how they met and fell in love. It is one of that film's charms, and director Kat Corio utilises the same concept at the conclusion of her new RomCom Marry Me. By then, however, we've already been sweet-charmed by Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, an unlikely onscreen pairing who enjoy an easy chemistry and make this shamelessly enjoyable repeat viewing to join the likes of Love Actually, Notting Hill and even Harry and the other titles we collectively like to throw on when we're feeling all gooey and loved-up. It's not much of a stretch, but Jennifer Lopez plays an international pop superstar, Kat Valdez. Kat has just released a single called "Marry Me", a duet with Bastian (Columbian pop star Maluma), which is a lot more than just a song. Under the watchful eye of Kat and Bastian's manager Colin (John Bradley), it is the title track of their joint album and concert tour, and the pair are planning to get actually married mid-song at the height of their upcoming New York concert, scheduled for maximum social media views. That's a lot riding on one song, and as Kat heads to the stage in a bridal gown it all goes a bit pear-shaped. Meanwhile, in another part of New York, math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) and his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) have agreed to accompany his pal Parker (Sarah Silverman) to Kat and Bastian's concert. As Kat is about to take the stage, her manager hands her a phone and she watches the video that is blowing up live on social media - Bastian sleeping with her assistant the evening before. In a meltdown happening live in front of 5000 concert-goers, Kat gets philosophical about the reasons she keeps making romantic mistakes, picks Charlie out of the crowd, and she marries him instead of Bastian. That's all quite a story to set up, and it is the "meet-cute" for this pair who spend the rest of the film getting to know each other. Initially Charlie agrees to be seen at photo opportunities with Kat as a kindness, to protect her reputation and the kind of endless media that surrounded Britney Spears' 24-hour Las Vegas wedding. But as the pair spend time together, perhaps they aren't such a doomed prospect. Or are they? Both J-Lo and Owen Wilson have such great comedy chops it's almost a pity they're both constrained by playing the serious romantic leads.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/5f780da8-3de2-482e-8f1c-60f4ff0af3dc.jpg/r0_50_6000_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Review: Marry Me is a sweet little charmer in the mould of When Harry Met Sally

Marry Me PG



112 minutes

3 stars Nora Ephron's classic of the romantic comedy genre When Harry Met Sally has its narrative timeline broken up with purportedly real-life couples in later life sharing stories about how they met and fell in love. It is one of that film's charms, and director Kat Corio utilises the same concept at the conclusion of her new RomCom Marry Me. Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me. Picture: Universal By then, however, we've already been sweet-charmed by Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, an unlikely onscreen pairing who enjoy an easy chemistry and make this shamelessly enjoyable repeat viewing to join the likes of Love Actually, Notting Hill and even Harry and the other titles we collectively like to throw on when we're feeling all gooey and loved-up. It's not much of a stretch, but Jennifer Lopez plays an international pop superstar, Kat Valdez. Kat has just released a single called "Marry Me", a duet with Bastian (Columbian pop star Maluma), which is a lot more than just a song. Under the watchful eye of Kat and Bastian's manager Colin (John Bradley), it is the title track of their joint album and concert tour, and the pair are planning to get actually married mid-song at the height of their upcoming New York concert, scheduled for maximum social media views. That's a lot riding on one song, and as Kat heads to the stage in a bridal gown it all goes a bit pear-shaped. Meanwhile, in another part of New York, math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) and his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) have agreed to accompany his pal Parker (Sarah Silverman) to Kat and Bastian's concert. As Kat is about to take the stage, her manager hands her a phone and she watches the video that is blowing up live on social media - Bastian sleeping with her assistant the evening before. Both J-Lo and Owen Wilson have such great comedy chops it's almost a pity they're both constrained by playing the serious romantic leads. In a meltdown happening live in front of 5000 concert-goers, Kat gets philosophical about the reasons she keeps making romantic mistakes, picks Charlie out of the crowd, and she marries him instead of Bastian. That's all quite a story to set up, and it is the "meet-cute" for this pair who spend the rest of the film getting to know each other. Initially Charlie agrees to be seen at photo opportunities with Kat as a kindness, to protect her reputation and the kind of endless media that surrounded Britney Spears' 24-hour Las Vegas wedding. But as the pair spend time together, perhaps they aren't such a doomed prospect. Or are they? Both J-Lo and Owen Wilson have such great comedy chops it's almost a pity they're both constrained by playing the serious romantic leads. SHARE