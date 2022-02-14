news, local-news, Country Shows Support Package, Wallamba District show, Nabiac, Taree, Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society

The aroma of dagwood dogs and the sound of woodcutting will once again fill the air with confirmation both the Wallamba District (Nabiac) and Taree shows will return to the calendar, with a wad of government funding tucked into their coffers. Nabiac has been granted $30,000 from the $70,090 Country Shows Support Package to assist the delivery of the Saturday, March 19 event, Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society received $40,909 for the October 8 and 9 show. "The Taree Show and Wallamba District Show are both a fantastic local tradition in their own right and this grant will ensure they continue to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said. "These shows are an ingrained part of our society showcasing the best of the best locally while allowing visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the Myall Lakes." Deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provided a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that were planned across NSW in 2022. "It's been a tough few years for country shows, with droughts bushfires, storms, floods, and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," Mr Toole said. "These grants will provide certainty to show organisers that they can lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses. "It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show." Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively.

