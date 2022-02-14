news, local-news, Forster nippers, Forster SLSC, Lower North Coast Branch of NSW Surf Life Saving, Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club

The 2022 NSW Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast Branch championships were held at Crowdy Head last weekend. The competitive display of members' skills from across the region's surf lifesaving clubs including competitors from Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, One Mile and Pacific Palms. Clubs lined up on a falling tide which was dumping onto a shallow sand bank. According to Forster SLSC member, Julie Carmichael, the tricky conditions, which included some big sets of waves coming through, provided competitors of all ages with challenges. But the branch's junior members, in particular, did an amazing job getting out in the adverse circumstances as it was tough. "For many of the younger kids, it was their first competitive carnival," Julie said. "There was a huge presence of water safety and event officials with parents and club members doing their bit," she said. Despite this involvement of club members at the championships, beaches across the branch were still open and patrolled through non-rostered lifesavers volunteering to replace those officiating at Crowdy Head. Forster's Jen Lindsay expressed her gratitude to the club's junior activities chairs, Troy Brookes and Nova Grosvenor, for organising the nippers throughout the day. "The kids all loved it (the competitive carnival) and I think it may have lit a fire in their belly to train," she said. With official results yet to be collated, the championships embodied a long and exhausting day with one guaranteed outcome being tired competitors, especially juniors and their parents.

