More than $24 million is being spent across 75 projects in the Mid-Coast to improve community spaces and recreational facilities. The funding, which has largely been contributed by the State and Federal governments, will improve Mid-Coast facilities and spaces from parks and beach access, to much-loved community buildings, walkways, signage and playground equipment. And a range of recreational facilities, from fish-cleaning tables and public amenities to sporting fields, swimming pools, tennis courts and showground facilities. "The projects underway will benefit almost everyone on the Mid-Coast," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said. Eight projects are being funded under MidCoast Council capital renewal program, including the replacement of lookouts, park furniture, fencing and signage. Specific larger projects include Manning and Great Lakes aquatic leisure centres. Two other capital renewal projects, the replacement of a section of the Pelican Boardwalk in Forster and gates at the Johnny Martin Oval, will be grant funded. Three beach access improvement projects are underway at Diamond Beach, Wallabi Point and Seal Rocks. The Seal Rocks Number One Beach reserve access is currently in a consultancy phase due to the heritage assessment taking place there. These projects are funded from beach permits revenue. There are a further 62 grant-funded projects set to take place on the Mid-Coast to improve the community spaces and recreational facilities that we all enjoy. Places like Allworth, Burrell Creek, Ellenborough, Croki and Coomba Park will see projects get underway. Larger villages including Nabiac, Tinonee, Wingham, Blackhead, Bulahdelah, Stroud, Old Bar, Cundletown, and Harrington have also not been forgotten. "Projects identified in Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Gloucester, Forster, Tuncurry and Taree are also receiving their fair share of improvements," Mr Panuccio said. "Mid-Coast residents have let us know how important our facilities and public spaces are to them in their everyday lives. "They are the relaxing green spaces, the playgrounds, the sporting and cultural facilities where people spend their leisure time. Council is creating user-friendly online hubs where you can register to stay up to date on how these projects are progressing.

