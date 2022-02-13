The recreational fishing industry is expected to received a great shot in the arm after the State government announced an offshore artificial reef would be built off Forster. Minister for Agriculture, Dugald Saunders said the announcement followed an extensive expression of interest (EOI) which called on recreational fishers to have their say on where the next reef should be located. "Almost 1200 EOI submissions were received from fishing clubs, organisations and the broader recreational fishing community, proving just how popular these reefs are in providing high quality fishing experiences for current and future generations," Mr Saunders said. "Consideration was based on a range of criteria including fisher support, availability of nearby natural reefs, distance from previously installed offshore artificial reefs and availability of boating infrastructure, such as boat ramps, to facilitate use of the reefs," he said. Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead welcomed the announcement and said the $1.1 million artificial reef would have a huge impact on the local recreational fishing industry. "Recreational fishing continues to be one of our region's most popular pastimes and the Forster Offshore Artificial Reef will bring big opportunities for local businesses and tourism," Mr Bromhead said. "On the North Coast, the recreational fishing sector helps generate approximately 3300 full-time jobs and more than $730 million for the NSW economy each year." The NSW Government has deployed nine offshore artificial reefs spanning from Tweed Heads to Merimbula as part of its commitment to promoting the sustainable growth of recreation fishing in NSW. "These reefs provide a cost-effective method to improve sustainable recreational fishing opportunities and drive economic growth through enhanced fishing tourism, while also providing significant ecological and productivity benefits," Mr Saunders said. The NSW Government will now undertake further detailed assessments and consult stakeholders to determine the most suitable location off Forster. The NSW Government's artificial reef program is funded through the Recreational Fishing Trust, which is made up of recreational fishing fees, as well as funding from the Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9d8a992e-437d-457d-ac0d-c47476dd7ea2.jpg/r242_435_1752_1288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg