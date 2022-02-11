news, local-news, Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club, lawn bowls, COVID, cancer

'Human courage and resolve' was the winner in the delayed Tuncurry Beach Women's Bowling Club's 2021 minor singles championship when two cancer survivors faced off in the final. Narelle Stubberfield and Di Boddington have battled against various forms of the often-terminal disease over recent times and have endured many months of debilitating treatment. But this did not stop the two lawn bowlers from returning to the greens with the same determination that saw them overcome one of life's greatest adversities. Although reluctant to revisit these past battles both women were openly proud to face off in the final knowing that they were very lucky to be there. "Right from the beginning I was determined to get back to normality and of course it wasn't made any easier with the COVID situation," Di said prior to the game. "And when I finally was able to get back to bowls I seemed to have a new resolve which I suppose I learnt whilst having my treatment," she said. "You have to keep telling yourself "don't give up, don't give up" and I guess this has transferred to the bowling green where I am now a better and more consistent player than before." Narelle, who is known to love life, agreed with Boddington saying that the battle with cancer has made her a stronger person. "I was determined not to let the treatment get me down and even though I had some bad days I always knew I could bounce back," she said. The two friends off the greens showed no mercy in a hard fought game that eventually ended with a victor and loser but when asked after the game who had won, Boddington replied "courage and resolve". Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/e7a6b6d6-3c13-42ad-a989-d0a78dca427d.JPG/r0_364_4896_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg