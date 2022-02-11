news, local-news, Lower North Coast (LNC) Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year, Forster, Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club, Cape Hawke, SLSNSW Junior Development Camp

Two local young surf life savers have been named finalists in this year's Lower North Coast (LNC) Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year. Sophia Lee from Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Lucas Guiney, Cape Hawke, along with Crowdy Head members Finlay Elmer and Gemma Eady-Muxlow will learn of their success at next Thursday's February 17 announcement at Cape Hawke SLSC. Joining the announcement will be members and guests from the six branch clubs along with, Craig Fuller, representing major partner of Surf Lifesaving LNC Branch, Newcastle Permanent. "There are many benefits to the community of surf life saving youth programs such as the Junior Lifesavers of the Year and Youth Opportunity Makers and there is great prestige attached to being nominated by their clubs and ultimately winning such an award," LNC branch president, Brian Wilcox said. The award recognises junior lifesavers who have demonstrated a well rounded contribution to patrols,education, surf sports as well as a commitment to their club and the community, he said. Candidates are interviewed about their contribution, experiences and knowledge of surf lifesaving, and also looking at the contribution they feel they can make to their club and the organisation as they move up through the ranks. Local winners travel to the week-long SLSNSW Junior Development Camp in Sydney during March-April joining 11 fellow title holders from throughout the State where they learn leadership and other important development skills to bring back to their clubs and branches. Mr Wilcox also thanked Newcastle Permanent, major partner of Surf Lifesaving Lower North Coast, for its continued support of important youth development programs such as the Junior Lifesaver of the Year program, and also their work in raising awareness for the important role surf lifesaving plays in our local community.

