FORSTER-Tuncurry's build-up to the 2022 Group Three Rugby League season continued with former Gold Coast Titans player, Tyronne Roberts-Davis agreeing to terms. A fullback or centre, Roberts-Davis is a former Australian Schoolboys representative. He is also the cousin of halfback, Adrian 'AJ' Davis, who is returning to the Hawks this season. Davis and Roberts-Davis played with Cessnock last year. Davis last played for the Hawks in 2019 under the coaching of Phil Adamson. Roberts-Davis's brother, Greg Davis, a Hawks junior, will also be returning to the club. First grade captain-coach, Nathan Campbell said Greg Davis would probably play in the back row, with Roberts-Davis at fullback or centre. "And we've signed Jordan Hinton, who played with Old Bar last season until he hurt his knee,'' Campbell said. Hinton can play any position in the backline and will give the Hawks depth they lacked last season. Campbell said there's a real buzz around the club at the moment leading into the start of the season, where the Hawks will play Taree City at Tuncurry in the opening round on Saturday, April 23. "Numbers have been good at training considering everything,'' he said. "I think these couple of signings have reinvigorated a couple of the established players. "It would be great if a few of the southern sides step up this year, be it Wingham or whoever.'' The Hawks were the last southern club to win a premiership and that was back in 2011. "We haven't had a grand final down here since 2007 when it was at Taree,'' Campbell added, showing he's done his homework on Group Three history. The Hawks will play a home trial against Raymond Terrace on Saturday, February 26 and Campbell hopes to arrange a match against Greta-Branxton early in April. "It's getting close to the start of the season and people are getting excited,'' he said. Meanwhile, Forster's Kyra Simon played off the bench for the Indigenous All Stars women's side in the 18-8 win over the Maori women's side in the clash at at CommBank Stadium. The side was coached by former Hawks player, Ben Jeffries. North Coast's senior men and women's side will play the opening round of the Regional Championship against Illawarra-South Coast on Sunday at Shellharbour. The following week the teams will play at Wauchope.

