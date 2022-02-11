news, local-news,

If you handle food at work, attending a free food safety seminar will help ensure you're meeting legal requirements for safe food handling and it's good for business too! Safe food handling is required by law and reassures customers that you've set the highest health standards for your business. As a food business or food handler, it's important to stay up to date with public health legislation and keep well-informed about your obligations. The seminar will increase your awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips on improving safety outcomes. "This seminar is part of our commitment to supporting small businesses in our region as well as making sure food outlets provide a safe dining experience for their customers," MidCoast Council liveability and sustainable development executive manager, Gary Mead said. The free seminar, which includes light refreshments, will take place on Thursday, February 24 from 2pm to 5pm at 2 Biripi Way, Taree. COVID-safe measures will be in place, with QR code entry required. Numbers are restricted, so book now at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/workshop. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/a7fc2f57-e339-4567-b9f4-3c89ef4db05d.jpg/r4_101_1916_1181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg