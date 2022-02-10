news, local-news, Nabiac, MidCoast Council

Travel along Wallanbah Road, near Nabiac, has been a jaw-jarring drive over the past handful of years. But, that discomfort has been put aside after MidCoast Council re-opened a section of the road damaged by a landslip following the March 2021 floods. The road has reopened about two weeks ahead of schedule, with contractors stabilising the steep slope and water-damaged road near the Tipperary Road intersection. A detour has been in place via Waterloo and Bunyah roads since the start of January 2022, as contractors installed soil nails and constructed a reinforced concrete wall to support the road. The road is now open to all road users. "The March 2021 floods had a devastating impact across the Mid-Coast, so it is uplifting to see projects like this finished," MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott said. "We are working on repairing other damaged roads, with major work soon to start on Scone Road from Copeland to Barrington Tops National Park," he said. RELATED: "It's great to get a job finished and the road reopened. "We'd like to thank road users for their patience as we completed these essential works to make Wallanbah safe again."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/00f90a75-b0ef-4d8f-8a0d-f9a73da9fbfd.jpg/r0_83_1600_987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg