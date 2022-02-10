news, local-news,

Taree Universities Campus (TUC) is set to become more accessible after receiving a $112,593 Stronger Country Communities Fund round four grant. The funding will go towards improving access, privacy and security for local regional students. "We are delighted to receive this funding as TUC continues to help students go further closer to home," Taree Universities Campus chief executive officer, Donna Ballard said. "Accessibility, privacy and security are of utmost importance for the growing number of students accessing the campus and this grant will fund essential modifications identified by the students themselves," she said. "These include lockers for personal items and a soundproof suite for Zoom sessions or for those with young children." Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the upgrades would ensure people of all abilities would be able to access all parts of the campus, with ramps other improvements due to take place. "Taree Universities Campus recently celebrated its one year anniversary, having already made a significant difference to students in the Myall Lakes and beyond," Mr Bromhead said. Old Bar Tennis club, Old Bar Cricket club and Bulahdelah Soccer Club are among other local organisations which have received more than $3 million dollars from the Stronger Country Communities Fund going to sporting and community groups in the Myall Lakes. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole announced that 435 projects across every single one of the State's 93 regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) would receive funding. "The Stronger Country Communities Fund delivers guaranteed investment in every single regional LGA in NSW, and has seen $500 million invested across more than 1900 local projects since 2017," Mr Toole said. The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, which alongside the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund is delivering infrastructure and programs that generate opportunities, investment and jobs.

