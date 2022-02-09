news, local-news, Tuncurry Memorial Hall, State government, Crown land reserves and community facilities

The historic Tuncurry Memorial Hall will share $92,766 from $263,773 State government funding granted to improve Crown land reserves and community facilities across the region. Money would be used to repair and upgrade lighting, undertake painting and waterproofing the building. Bobin School of Arts received $87,957 to put towards the installation of a disabled bathroom pod, while Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society was given $83,050 to complete sewer and septic system upgrades at Taree showground. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said funding was provided through the government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program. "Crown reserves provide land for recreation, community organisations and facilities that protect our environment including habitat for native plants and animals," Mr Bromhead said. Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said Crown reserves played an important role in business, tourism, recreation, wellbeing and the biodiversity of the State which is why the NSW Government is delivering this funding. "Crown land covers around 34 million hectares or 42 per cent of NSW and we have about 35,000 Crown reserves that accommodate parks, community halls, nature areas, showgrounds, sporting facilities, camping areas and walking tracks," Mr Anderson said. "They also provide support to community groups like Men's Sheds, Police Citizens Youth Clubs, Surf Life Saving clubs Scouts and Girl Guides. These groups all do amazing work which is why it is so important the NSW Government continues to support them. "These projects funded by the NSW Government will benefit many thousands of people and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of communities with the potential to provide stimulus to local economies and create jobs."

