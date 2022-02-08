news, local-news,

Manning Great Lakes Police are reminding the community about the dangers of entering floodwaters after a vehicle was swept off Rocky Crossing in Barrington. Yesterday morning, Monday, February 7 an attempt was made to drive a vehicle across the Barrington River at Rocky Crossing on Barrington West Road. Rocky Crossing is a 65 metre long water causeway that crosses the Barrington River and is known to be a dangerous crossing with fast flowing water after rain. Recent rain in the Gloucester area has seen the water height at the crossing increase to 550mm - well above the normal water height of 200-300mm. According to police, during the attempted crossing the vehicle was swept off causeway and became lodged on rocks at the side of the crossing. Emergency services, including NSW SES, RFS and NSW Police, attended the scene where a 73-year-old male driver and his 72-year-old female passenger were rescued from the vehicle. Neither required any medical attention. This incident is a timely reminder of the dangers of entering floodwaters. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/c3b3b275-c923-4d16-8086-9096fcb534b6.jpg/r0_18_1807_1039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg