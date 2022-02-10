news, local-news,

GREAT Lakes holds a six point lead over Taree United with two rounds of the Manning tier 1 cricket competition remaining. Rain again disrupted the competition last weekend, with both matches abandoned. Great Lakes were to play Wingham at Wingham while Gloucester and Taree West were due to meet at the Johnny Martin Oval. Great Lakes has 30 points and lead United on 24 with Wingham on 21, Gloucester nine and Taree West six. This weekend Gloucester will host United while Great Lakes meets Taree West at Tuncurry. The final round on Saturday, February 19 will see heavyweights Great Lakes and United meet at Chatham Park with Taree West scheduled to play Wingham at Johnny Martin Oval. Gloucester will have the bye. Semi-finals start on Saturday, February 26 with the final on March 5 and grand final on Saturday, March 12. Pacific Palms holds down second place in tier 2 on 33 points, trailing Old Bar Tavern on 42. Great Lakes sits in fourth spot on 27, with Bulahdelah, the defending premiers fifth on 24. A second wicket partnership of 93 between Nick Montague (41) and Lachlan Thies (57) highlighted Pacific Palms' win over Great Lakes in one of just two tier 2 games that went ahead last weekend. Palms made 6/142 and restricted Great Lakes to 134 in reply. Harpreet Singh top scored with 23 for Great Lakes in an innings where a number of batters made starts, but were unable to post a sizable score. There are two rounds remaining before the start of the semi-finals. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/eddea30e-16f6-47cf-bb5b-d2c20e8285ec.jpg/r56_78_2083_1223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg