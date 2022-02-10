news, local-news, Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast Branch, Black Head, Crowdy Head

BLACK Head will be favoured to win the Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast Branch (LNC) championships to be held at Crowdy Head this Sunday, February 13 This follows the club's strong performance at the recent Country Championships held at One Mile, Forster where Black Head was 11th on the overall point score. Black Head will be strong in the nippers, seniors and masters divisions. This will be the first time the branch event has been held at Crowdy in 17 years and club president and carnival organiser Adam Eady said Crowdy would have a stolid contingent of 30 nippers who were looking forward to the event. Many would be competing at a branch championship for the first time. Forster is also expected to field a formidable side. LNC official, Terry Aldridge said around 180 competitors would be involved on Sunday, where Kellie Connolly would be the carnival referee. The board riding section will be held at one of the beaches in the Black Head area on Saturday. "We're so fortunate to have enthusiastic, dedicated and capable members who volunteer their time to help keep other people safe so we can all enjoy our stunning beaches throughout summer," LNC branch president, Brian Willcox said. "These championships allow our members to apply their lifesaving skills in a competitive arena.'' Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/98f04712-3da4-43e1-af35-e2202234ca07.jpg/r5_0_2541_1433_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg