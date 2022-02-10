great lakes, sunrise, aged, care, covid-19, midcoast, business, awards

Working throughout COVID-19 and floods, Sunrise Home Care has been recognised for its efforts to bring care and vital services to elderly people in the Great Lakes community. The business, which has been operating for just over 18 months, has been named a finalist in the Best Start Up category of the MidCoast Business Awards. Tackling isolation and loneliness, the conscientious and dependable team was prepared to go the extra mile for its clients, not only throughout COVID-19 but also as the floods rolled in. Sunrise's workers continued servicing clients throughout, ensuring consistent nursing care and companionship. During lockdowns throughout the last 18 months, our vulnerable and elderly population was prevented from seeing relatives and attending medical appointments and Sunrise Home Care was able to reach out and provide much needed support within the local community to those who felt forgotten. Sunrise Home Care provides care and support in people's homes, helping elderly and vulnerable Australians to continue living at home independently for as long as possible. The team's focus is on wellness and reablement, with a strong emphasis on mental and physical health. The Sunrise team, which is made up of a specialised workforce of registered nurses, case coordinators, allied health assistants, care workers and domestic workers, supports and encourages independence. They provide domestic assistance, home maintenance, nursing, wound care, personal care, medication supervision, respite care, companionship, and palliative care for clients, whose care is funded from the Federal Government's My Aged Care home care packages, the Department of Veteran Affairs, or privately. For Sunrise Home Care, being awarded Best Start Up will mean further recognition for all of the team, recognising the support of its directors, home care management and the customer service members, who have all worked tirelessly to implement new strategies, as well as the care team, which works towards shared goals in creating a sustainable new business with extremely satisfied customers. The team is currently made up of 42 members, backed by an administration team and a four-member leadership team headed up by director of care Jane Stockham. Sunrise Home Care has developed its own ethos, 'The Sunrise Way', which focuses on developing a culture that thrives on inclusiveness, support, quality, honesty and wellbeing for fellow workers and customers. With a creative approach, staff members work with clients to choose and engage in life through activities they enjoy, with dignity and self-respect.

Sunrise Home Care named MidCoast Business Awards' Best Start Up

