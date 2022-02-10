news, local-news, Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber, State Government, Small Business Month, Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club

Hey business owners and operators - how many times have you been offered $1500 for a new business idea? Celebrating this year's Small Business Month 2022, Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber and the State government are giving local businesses the chance to win $1500 (first) or $500 (second) in seed funding at the March monthly CONNECT 2022 event. The event, which will be held at the Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving clubhouse on Tuesday, March 1, will provide five local businesses a platform to 'pitch' and share their entrepreneurial ideas and vision. Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber president, Simon France said their pitch ideas could take many forms. "These could relate to any aspect of your business branding and marketing, digital technology, future-proofing or creating new products and services, it's up to those pitching," Mr France said. "The key is that the ideas are practical, innovative and collaborative," he said. The opportunity to pitch is open to everyone. To gain entry email your one page pitch to info@ftchamber.com.au and address the questions here https://www.ftchamber.com.au/our-events . Your submission must be received by February 23. People selected to pitch their idea will be notified no later than at the close of business (5pm), February 24. Pitchers will be given two minutes to plug their ideas and network with the community. The two successful pitchers will be selected at the event by a panel of judges and by a popular vote. Since it was first introduced in 2021 Pitch and Connect - now CONNECT 2022 - has grown in popularity and become a 'must attend' event on the business community's monthly calendar. Even at the height of extended pandemic lockdowns CONNECT Zoom events continued to attract the attention of business operators across Forster Tuncurry and beyond. NSW Small Business Month is a month-long program of events to support and connect the small business community. For further information, visit the Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber website, ftchamber.com.au, visit the Facebook page or email info@ftchamber.com.au.

