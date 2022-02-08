news, local-news, Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree, MidCoast Council, Taree Arts Council, Taree and District Eisteddfod

The Manning Entertainment Centre has put together an exciting new 'must-see' program of local, national and international acts, with something for everyone in 2022. Coming in the next few weeks, Irish dance group Celtic Illusion returns with their Reimagined tour. After sold-out performances in 2020, they're back with new illusions, music and choreography. Six-piece local band the Goodfellas will bring their colourful, eclectic gig back to the stage, and Tom Stoppard's award-winning play Leopoldstadt, filmed live in London's West End, will be on screen. In March, enjoy an uplifting, fun-filled night when Taree Arts Council presents the dynamic music and vibrant dance routines of Mamma Mia! Later this season, Rebel Highwire will treat you to a live circus rock tribute to the original rebel, David Bowie, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival will return for a well-needed laugh. Theatre fans will be thrilled to learn that Shake & Stir and the MEC are presenting Emily Bronte's gothic tale of Jane Eyre, while ROCKARIA - the ELO Experience will captivate anyone with a soft spot for Eighties sounds. And don't forget to book early for the Victorian State Ballet's interpretation of Beauty and the Beast that has critics swooning. Local crowds will again be delighted when the Taree and District Eisteddfod returns from April through to June. There are also two fabulous shows for children that will delight, involve and inform kids of all ages. The Alphabet of Awesome Science will present a scientific race through the alphabet, where fascinating words inspire spectacular science, while Junkyard Beats is back - taking ordinary household items and transforming them into extraordinary musical instruments. "We're always looking to provide a diverse range of acts of the highest quality, as we have done for over 33 years," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said. "We think that our 2022 program does just that, and we hope that returning patrons and new patrons to the MEC love it as much as we do and attend this great line-up of events," she said. "It's so important that we support the entertainment industry that has been hit very hard over the last few years, and we are sure that our community will enjoy the shows this season. "Along with presenting entertainment to our community, we're also proud to showcase our local performing artists, again hosting the popular Taree and District Eisteddfod." It's exciting times for the Manning Entertainment Centre, with construction of the new studio space progressing well. Funded by the NSW Government in association with the Federal government, a generous local bequest and MidCoast Council, the works are expected to be complete later this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/3992fa83-66f9-4d10-afa4-9ea74e425ba6.jpg/r0_0_1017_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg