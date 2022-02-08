news, local-news, Forster, TAFE NSW, BaptistCare Mid North Coast, aged care

TAFE NSW is partnering with major aged care providers in the Mid North Coast to train a new generation of workers amid a huge demand for skilled staff within the sector. In mid-2021, a report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia found that a staggering 400,000 new workers would be needed by 2050 to meet the demand for aged care services. For those contemplating a new career or lifestyle change, an aged care traineeship can offer a pathway into full-time employment in just 12 months with the completion of a nationally recognised Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) with TAFE NSW. Peak industry body, ACSA (Aged and Community Services Australia) CEO, Paul Sadler said many services were struggling to employ the workers they need to take on new clients. "Australia's aged care workforce is reaching a crisis point and this has been made substantially worse by the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Sadler said. "Vocational education will play an essential role in addressing this acute workforce shortage, and TAFE NSW is at the forefront of providing the practical skills new workers need to care for older Australians." Major aged care providers such as BaptistCare are now offering traineeships in partnership with TAFE NSW across its State-wide operations in a bid to attract more staff. "The message is simple: we need new workers and we are happy to train you," BaptistCare senior learning and development consultant, Kerry Martin said. "Traineeships in residential aged care and home care are ideal because new workers can start immediately and undertake on-the-job training while completing their studies at TAFE NSW. "Our trainees have the security of knowing they will graduate as qualified care workers with a guaranteed job. "We encourage anyone with a caring nature to think seriously about a career in aged care." BaptistCare Mid North Coast trainee and Forster resident, Kerrie Gammage said working and studying in the sector delivered a great combination of practical and theoretical experience. "I had some worry to overcome about studying seriously again after more than 35 years, but my experience with TAFE NSW and this traineeship has been really enjoyable," Kerrie said. "My advice to anyone considering studying on-the-job is to give it a go and gain the practical experience you need for a rewarding career in aged care." TAFE NSW aged care teacher, Tanya Ziermann said the sector offered the rare combination of job satisfaction and security. "It's a wonderful profession for compassionate people who want a new start or a career in which there is more flexibility to choose your hours," Ms Ziermann said. "When you work in aged care you are making a real difference by helping someone retain dignity as they age. "It's very rewarding to help care for someone in those years and it is definitely more than just a job." Explore hundreds of courses in nursing and healthcare at TAFE NSW. For more information visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/c930b392-d952-4548-9cc9-f4cd0cb93aae_rotated_270.jpg/r0_395_1728_1371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg