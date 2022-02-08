news, local-news,

Improvements to a 500 metre section of Likely Street,Forster, between Kularoo Drive and Garden Street is underway. Work will include kerb and guttering as well as widening of the road, which will create space for on-street parking. The road will be sealed as required and new line marking, signage and guideposts will be installed. "With a wider road and better driveway access for existing properties, the street will be safer for all road users. Improved drainage will provide a more durable road surface," MidCoast Council projects and engineering acting manager, Peter Gesling said. Road users are asked to avoid the route if possible, with initial works requiring stop/go traffic control and single lane access. The second stage works will require full road closures of sections of the road, with detours required. Residents will be able to access their properties throughout the construction period. "We will be in contact directly with affected property owners as we upgrade their driveway access," Mr Gesling said. The roadworks are due for completion in June, weather permitting.

