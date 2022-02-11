news, local-news,

This is Shadow, a Staffordshire terrier who was surrendered to the Animal Welfare League when her owner unfortunately passed away. Although she is 10 years old she is young at heart and enjoys socialising, exploring new places and going for coffee dates with her carers. While at the kennels she has been taken on long walks and has lost a lot of weight by being active. She could do with losing some more, so a strict diet and lots of walks will help her trim down even more. She is an absolute sweetie but can be difficult to pry out of her bed at times. All her vet work and vaccinations are up to date and she will cost $200 to adopt. If you would like to meet Shadow to see if she would suit your home call 0408 670 757. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222

