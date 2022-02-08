news, local-news, Wauchope Thunder, rugby union, Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, Wallamba Bulls

The Lower Mid North Coast (MNC) rugby union organisation received a jarring body blow this week when it learned the Wauchope Thunder club would take no part in this winter's Kennards Hire premiership competition. The loss of the Thunder was serious enough for a recent meeting of club presidents with the new MNC Zone chief executive officer, Tim Lamb, to raise the subject of the remaining clubs rejoining the Upper MNC competition, with its disturbing prospects of long-distance travel to Coffs Harbour and Grafton, the major reason the zone divided in 2008. At this stage, five senior rugby clubs remain in the Lower MNC.competition - the Manning River Ratz, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, the Wallamba Bulls, the Old Bar Clams and Gloucester Cockies - although the Cockies have not fielded a men's team in recent seasons. On the brighter side, Bowraville are considering joining the Lower MNC competition, having won the Upper MNC's reserve grade competition last year. It was essentially the reason Wauchope decided to move from the higher-charged Upper MNC and engage in the Lower MN. premiership four winters ago, believing there were easier pickings in the the Lower MNC. While Manning River, the Dolphins and Wallamba all appear relatively strong, Old Bar's continuation in the competition has been an ongoing subject of discussion with the two-time premiers' playing numbers a concern. Optimistically, Old Bar's increasing population numbers will strengthen the club. The loss of the Wauchope Thunder came as a sad reminder of the retirement of one of the club's distinguished veterans immediately following Wauchope's semi-final elimination last season when upon hearing the final bell, the player gave a whoop and hurled his boots high to the roof of the pavilion, ending a long career of mud, blood and sweat without silverware, heartened only by team-mates' mateship and camaraderie. To all-round amusement, a crow swiftly descended on the boots only to find they were not some delicate morsel of meat and discarded them in flight, as if warning: "Don't despair, soldier. Keep them. Wauchope still needs you." The scene now seems sadly symbolic as a finale to what may prove the Thunder's farewell season. The commendable young presidents of the Manning River Ratz and Forster Tuncurry Dolphins clubs, Steven Rees and Ben Manning, lamented the loss of the Wauchope Thunder from the Kennards Hire premiership competition. "It's a bad loss for the competition, and for rugby. Wauchope always fielded a tough, combative team and gave us a good battle. We can ill-afford to lose these clubs," Rees said. "Any club's withdrawal from the competition is a major loss. We wish the Thunder well and trust they return next year," Manning said. In the absence after surgery of the Dolphins' coach, Ron McCarthy, and the subsequent poisoning of his hand, the team's coaching has been commendably run by club captain and Axeman backrower, Blake Polson, in the team's preparation for the Crescent Head sevens tournament, scheduled for the end of this month. Polson, halfback Liam Brady and three-quarters, Mark Hagarty, Mark Quillan and Kaleb Trudgett, all appear in fine fettle for the season. Axeman representative loose-head prop forward, Aaron Booby, is likewise back in training after wintering well following the abandonment of last season's Kennards Hire premiership grand final against the defending champions, the Manning River Ratz. There has been little information about the Crescent Head Sevens tournament. In the event of its cancellation, coach McCarthy suggested the Dolphins will enter the Port Pirates' pre-season 10-a-side tournament.

