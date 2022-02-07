news, local-news,

The real estate boom in the last couple of years has seen a high level of development and building activity continue in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) over the last six months. A report tabled at MidCoast Council February monthly ordinary meeting outlined an estimated construction value of $164 million for development applications (DA) approved from July to December, 2021, up from approximately $111 from the previous six months. The majority of the approvals from July to December were for residential alterations and additions (310 approvals totalling approximately $17 million) and single new dwellings (233 approvals totalling approximately $92 million). "While this has provided economic value to our community, it has impacted on our ability to deliver significant improvement in assessment times," the report stated. Council is seeking to increase the speed at which applications are determined with a fast track team. Applications for uncomplicated developments, such as single storey dwellings, swimming pools, garages, carports and sheds, that are straight forward and don't require notification to neighbours are given to the fast track team to determine. The average turn-around time for fast tracked applications in the last six months was nine days. This month council is expanding the fast track system to include non-complex applications that do require notification to neighbours so more applications can pass through quickly. The development application process will also be further streamlined when council directly links it's application processing system with the NSW Planning Portal before July 2022. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/6dbf9601-20e4-40ae-b721-be286c6c2a22.jpg/r10_234_4490_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg