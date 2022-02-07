news, local-news, Crowdy Head, Pacific Palms, Cape Hawke, Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch Championships, Country Championships

Lower North Coast (LNC) Surf Life Savers will travel to Crowdy Head this Sunday, February 13 to compete in this year's day-long championships Six clubs from Crowdy Head to Pacific Palms will compete in beach and water events from nippers to veterans. Kicking off from 8am competitors will test their skills against one another, which will add to the all- important point score to determine which is the winning branch club in both junior and senior events. After some fantastic results from local clubs at the recent SLSNSW Country Championships at Cape Hawke, events at these branch championships will be hotly contested. This event will require many dedicated parents, volunteers, water safety, competition officials and the host club Crowdy Head will have a dedicated work party to set up, run the events and pack up afterwards. "We're so fortunate to have enthusiastic, dedicated and capable members who volunteer their time to help keep other people safe so we can all enjoy our stunning beaches throughout summer, and these championships allow our members to apply their lifesaving skills in a competitive arena, sometimes for the first time for many new members," LNC branch president, Brian Wilcox said. "With the support of our long-term community partner, Newcastle Permanent, we are able to deliver essential lifesaving services and ensure our volunteers have the equipment, training and skills they need to stay at the top of their game, of which these championships play an integral part," he said.

