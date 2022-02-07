news, local-news,

Forster Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) began its nippers club championships on Sunday, February 6. Forecasted threatening surf conditions did not eventuate so scheduled events in the water and on land were held with the exception of the under nine and 10 board and ironman events. Supporting families and friends were on hand to observe the advancement in proficiencies since the start of the season. Forster SLSC nipper championships events will finish on Sunday, March 6. Competition plays an important role in developing and strengthening the skills of future patrolling lifesavers and the skills required for children to be safer in an aquatic environment. Three age categories have been developed to assess the competencies of nippers. These classifications are for those who are under six and seven years, Junior (under 8-12) for the youth (under 13-15). Events are tailored to address the level of development of each group. The under six and under seven nippers do not partake in competitions but they continued with their ocean and beach skills development program while being able to view their older peers demonstrating proficiencies that they can emulate in the future as their skills improve over the next few seasons. The male and female nipper in each age group who make evident the best all round water and beach proficiencies will be awarded the title of club champion while all those in the under six and seven groupings who complete the course requirements will receive a certificate. The nippers program of developing ocean and beach skills, continues at Forster Main Beach, until Sunday March 20 when the nippers' presentation day will be held.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/f4a3eebf-6d2e-431a-9961-447cd2dea6b0.jpg/r4_0_1659_935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg