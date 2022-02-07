coronavirus,

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more residents from the Hunter New England Health District.over the weekend. The four, including three from Newcastle.and one from Singleton, were aged in their 80s and 60s. NSW recorded 28 deaths in the latest reporting period, but the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell again to 2321, down more than 400 in a week. The number of COVID patients being treated in intensive care now stands at 147, down from 185 a week ago. The health district has 53 COVID patients in hospital, including five in intensive care. The district recorded 936 positive tests in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, February 5, while the State reported 7893 positive test results, the lowest count in 40 days. Of the NSW fatalities, two were in their 40s, three were in their 60s, six people were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and seven were in their 90s. A Port Stephens man in his 70s was among the 18 deaths reported in NSW on Saturday. The health district's death toll stands at 78 since August.

