Motion on MidCoast Council general manager's performance review deferred

The notice of motion put forward by councillor Peter Epov regarding a performance review of the MidCoast Council general manager at the ordinary monthly February was deferred until the next meeting. Cr Epov, who did not attend the meeting, asked fellow councillors to consider undertaking a performance review of the the general manager by March 30, and every six months after that. Responding to the motion, corporate services director, Steve Embry said: "Council manages the general manager's appointment and performance in accordance with the Office of Local Government's Guidelines for the Appointment and Oversight of General Managers." Council established the General Managers Performance Review Panel in accordance with Section E of those guidelines in August 2018. With respect to the general manager's current performance measures, councillors were provided (in a confidential email in September 2021), a copy of a mayoral memo and the general manager's review agreement July 2021-June 2022 (performance measures), Mr Embry said. Section E. part 4 of the guidelines states that councils are "to establish a performance review panel and delegate the task of performance reviews of the general manager to this panel" and that "performance review panels should comprise the mayor, the deputy mayor, another councillor nominated by council and a councillor nominated by the general manager." The guidelines recommend the entire process of performance management be delegated to the performance review panel. A report to MidCoast Council to determine membership of the General Manager's Performance Review Panel for this term of council will be brought to council in the near future, Mr Embry said.

