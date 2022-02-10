MidCoast Council investigating feasibility of food and garden organic waste processing

news, local-news,

A notice of motion has called on MidCoast Council to conduct a food and organic waste collection trial during the school holidays and before the peak of the 2022-23 summer holidays. However, the motion, put forward at the February monthly ordinary meeting by councillor Dheera Smith, was withdrawn. Responding to the motion, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said council had hired consultants to undertake a feasibility study of food and garden organic processing which should be completed by June. He said after a trial could be implemented when council received results of the study. "The intent of the feasibility study is to identify the most economical and environmentally sustainable FOGO (food organics and garden organics) service for MidCoast Council residents," Mr De Szell said. "FOGO has been mandated by the State government under the new NSW Waste Strategy and to ensure the best value for money for the Mid-Coast community, the waste services team will develop a project plan for the design, development and implementation of a FOGO service once the feasibility study has been completed." Historic data from council waste audits show that approximately 36 to 45 per cent of red bin garbage could be diverted to FOGO processing.

