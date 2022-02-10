news, local-news,

Following two years of uncertainty, lockdowns and lock-outs, legendary singer and entertainer, Normie Rowe AM is looking forward to returning to the stage. Australia's most famous and successful pop star from the 60s, Normie also will return to Forster for the first time in many years later this month accompanied by fellow music industry megastars, Jade Hurley and Dinah Lee for their one-night only 3 Legends in Concert. While the 60s heart-throb has entertained in the area on at least half a dozen occasions the March 26 performance will be his first 'big concert'. "I'm looking forward to it; it will be great to be on the road again." Normie told the Great Lakes Advocate earlier this week. And, I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Jade and Dinah, he said. The three Australian music legends promise to bring back the energy and excitement from the wonder years of the 60s The audiences are guaranteed a night of great music and wonderful memories. "It will be a concert for all ages." New Zealand-born Dinah Lee has been described by her friend Normie as the one and only queen of the MODS. Acknowledged as New Zealand's greatest musical import to Australia, she had international number one hits with Don't You Know Yockomo, Reet Petite and Do the Blue Beat. Jade Hurley OAM was dubbed by legendary singer, Johnny O'Keefe as Australia's king of country rock. But, he also has earned the moniker of Australia's own piano man with the unique record that every record he has released has achieved gold, platinum or double platinum in both Australia and New Zealand. Normie was Australia's first King of Pop with hits including Shakin' All Over, Ohh La La and It Ain't Necessarily So, before moving into stage shows where he starred in Annie, Chess, Evita and as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. He has done it all. His period of peak popularity came when the Beatles were dominating the charts around the world. It was the period of popular music where most established solo singers were suddenly banished from the charts, and young singers were joining or forming bands. And yet, here was this Melbourne teenager creating pop riots and becoming the first Melbourne recording artist to achieve a national Australian number one. Born on February 1, 1947 Normie emerged to stardom with one leg planted in the past, and the other stepping into the future. In those days the way into a music career was to attend a music school. Normie had already sung in the local church choir and performed in a high school band when at the age of 14 he appeared at his music school's concert and was spotted by the concert's compere, prominent Melbourne radio personality Stan Rofe. While The Beatles created their Beatle-Mania, Normie certainly created The Normie-Frenzy. Normie travelled to England in 1966 where he recorded a number of tracks and make it into the British Top 30. He was conscripted and served time in Vietnam, and was one of the lucky ones to return. But those two years away from his fans cost him dearly. Normie scored his last hit of that era in May 1970 just after his release from the army. However his "pop star" era had ended and he then moved into the training ground of the NSW clubs circuit. In 1984 Normie went back to school studying drama before being was cast in his first play, Some Night In Julia Creek. Three years later he landed the lead role of Jean Valjean in the musical Les Miserables which he played to great acclaim in more than 600 performances. Normie Rowe was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 2005 and later that year recognised by the Australian War Memorial as a National Hero, alongside the likes of Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith, Vivien Bullwinkle, Keith Miller, Chips Rafferty and 45 other heroes of Australia. 2007-08 saw the release of a collection of Normie's recorded works detailing chronologically his recording career from1965 to the current day. In 2009 Normie joined the Governor General, and Sir Jack and Lady Margaret Brabham as national patrons of Kidney Health Australia (formerly Kidney Foundation). More recently Normie has become the ambassador for Soldier On, a support organisation focusing on younger ex-service people dealing with physical and psychological effects of their war service deployments. Normie is well sought after on major luxury cruise ships plying the waters of the South Pacific, Asia, Europe and the United States. Recently, Normie trod the boards again in Perth, in the Platinum Productions, Pro-Am production of the Queen musical "We Will Rock You". Normie played the comedic role of 'Buddy' (formerly Pop). In this role he discovered his comedy timing, and hopes to bring that side to his audiences in the future. Normie's thoughts are never far away from theatre, he's currently working on a new musical and hopes to have this new production up and running.. You can catch Normie live on Saturday, March 26 from 8pm at Club Forster. Bookings 6591 6591

