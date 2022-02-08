news, local-news, Glaica House, Tuncurry, domestic animals, Companion Animal Multi-Species Risk Management Tool, University of South Australia

He may not talk, but he certainly is a great listener. Snowy the (as the name would suggest) white budgie has been listening to daily chats and visits from Glaica House, Tuncurry residents and staff for the past 10 years. Located outside the lifestyle team offices, Snowy has a constant stream of visitors, all eager to share their stories and thoughts, kisses and scratches with the much loved bird. Lifestyle team leader, Ros Glendenning said Snowy had brought Glaica House residents and staff an almost priceless amount of happiness and joy. "It brings tears to our eyes when you see the reaction; it is the response and connection; he adds purpose to their lives," Ros said. "When our residents come into aged care many have to leave their pets which can cause them a lot of unhappiness," she said. Ros explained because Glaica was an 'aging in place' service, the facility was unable to allow residents to bring domestic animals. "People come here when they need to be looked after themselves." However, Glaica does recognised a pat or hug from a domestic animal are at times more beneficial than a dose of medicine. It has been well documented pets in residential aged care settings, retirement living, home and community care bring comfort, love and happiness, fun, a sense of purpose and companionship and a general improvement to health and wellbeing. "There is no judgement from a dog; they bring them (residents) so much pleasure." After Glaica's much loved permanent pet dog died regular visitor, Julie Carroll offered her two-year-old Border Collie Annie to take its place. Julie has a family member living at the facility. "Annie is calm and gentle; she is just beautiful with the residents who just love her," Ros said. "When you see them with her they are happy and content," she said. "And, with the bird and the dog they get so much love and comfort and happiness." But, Ros explained there was a process that was required to ensure the animal was a suitable visitor. "Our residents are first and foremost our priority." Last week a new tool to assess whether individual pets can safely be accommodated in aged care homes, easing the stress for many older people moving into residential care was launch across the nation. A team of academics, veterinarians, health and consumer representatives has devised a process to assess different risks for both people and pets, focusing on dogs, cats, small mammals, birds, and fish. University of South Australia pet researcher and project leader, Janette Young, says the tool assesses a wide range of risks, including allergies, bites/scratches, falls, transmission of diseases and animal stress. "We want to support older people to keep their pets at an extremely stressful life stage and also reduce the number of pets who become homeless or need to be euthanised when their owner is no longer able to live independently," Dr Young said. "But we need to do this in a responsible way, ensuring the safety and health of both animals and people is paramount." The Companion Animal Multi-Species Risk Management Tool (CAMSRMT) documents three main risks: from humans to animals and vice versa, and risks from animals to animals. Levels of risks for individual species are rated high to low, assuming pets will be kept in their owners' rooms, or on a leash when outside or in a communal setting. "Good hygiene is essential, and most risks can be managed in an aged care home if scrupulous cleaning practices are followed," she said. "However, there are other considerations, including the likelihood of an animal causing a fall or biting/scratching a resident, and human allergies to different species. "Some people fear animals in general or just don't like them. Others have a history of mistreating animals. We have to consider a whole range of risks in an aged care home." Veterinarian advice includes assessing the risks of residents inappropriately or over feeding pets, animals gaining access to residents' medication and even the possibility of animals being injured by other pets on the premises. RELATED: Reconnection leads to life-long friendship Although considered low risk, there is also the possibility of disease and infections spreading from humans to pets. The tool proposes steps to address all these risks, including the following: "Dogs and cats will have different risks compared to rabbits, birds and fish so we have developed scenarios for each species," Dr Young said. "The tool is not about guaranteeing that people can bring their loved pets into aged care; this may not be the best option in the end for people or their pets. However, it enables people to work through this as a realistic option and gives advice and tips on how to make this more likely." 