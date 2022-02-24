news, local-news,

The great Australian dream to own your own home has of late been replaced by the humble caravan. Not truly humble as today's luxury caravan is more like a home on wheels often coming complete with ensuite, washing machine, air conditioning, TV and much more. However, not everyone can afford to purchase or have the available space to park these homes of wheels. Enter, Vintage Escapes, a trio of beautifully renovated retro caravans operating out of Pacific Palms. Relatively new to the holiday market, the Airbnb on wheels was borne late last year by savvy young entrepreneur, Megan Cooke who identified a niche in the holiday market. "There has been a massive revival in the caravan and camping market since COVID," Megan said. "People are getting back into simple holidays and getting away from the crowds." And, with only two known similar offerings on the East Coast (Byron Bay and Barwon Heads), Vintage Escapes was assured of a captive market. "There is no-one I know who is serving this area; I saw a gap in the area." Within 24 hours of Vintage Escapes' launch, Megan had began to take bookings for the busy summer holiday period. Sold as a glamping package, vans are delivered and set-up at sites across the Mid North Coast within a 100 kilometre radius of Pacific Palms and Port Macquarie. Holiday-makers don't have to lift a finger - just arrive at your destination and enjoy your glamping holiday, Megan said. All vans come with luxury linen, microfibre pillows and a feather and down doona to keep you warm on those cool nights. The classic caravan line-up includes Charlie, a 1958 Custom Don, Frankie, a 1976 Viscount Safire and Millie a newly renovated 1972 Vintage Millard Apollo. Megan's foray into the holiday industry began with the purchase of Millie initially used as a weekend getaway to discover what the Mid North Coast had to offer. "I like exploring my own backyard and travelling," she said. The 45-year-old former adventure instructor can trace her love of the great outdoors to a long association with Legacy Australia. After her returned WWII veteran dad's death when she was 15 years old Megan and her six siblings were given a helping hand by the support group. "We went on camps, learnt to water and snow ski and had heaps of fun." She later became a youth in Legacy leader and undertook an Outward Bound course. At 21 years the Victorian native hopped on a Greyhound bus 4WD and took off on a 10 month adventure around Australia. Returning to reality, Megan studied outdoor recreation working with school aged children and as an outdoor adventure instructor, later settling in Pacific Palms. She raised a family, built a house and a permaculture garden on her 3.25ha property - which was featured on Better Homes and Gardens, ran the Pacific Palms Markets, conducted garden tours and was instrumental in establishing the Great Lakes Food Trail. She also shared her passion for the outdoors with her young family on a four months adventure exploring the South Coast in a pop-top caravan.

